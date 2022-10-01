Assam CM attends valedictory ceremony of South Asia Regional Junior Badminton Championship

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the valedictory ceremony of the South Asia Regional Junior Badminton championship held at Deshbhakta Tarunram Phookan Indoor Stadium at RG Barooah Sports Complex here. Chief Minister Sarma thanked the Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of India for giving the opportunity to Assam Badminton Association to organise the five-day event.

It may be noted that with this edition, Assam Badminton Association got the opportunity for the third time to organise such an international event in Assam. Speaking as the Chief Guest on the valedictory function of the event, Chief Minister Sarma said that the championship presented very high-quality matches for the Under 15 and 17 boys and girls category, which according to him would help the budding badminton players in the country as well as in the state to improve their sporting talents.

He said that he felt really glad to have attended the closing ceremony of the championship which gave a right platform for the players to showcase their sporting talents and get noticed at the more important platforms. He also said that by organizing the championship, Assam has proved its mettle of being a host in successfully conducting an international sporting event.

He congratulated the young boys and girls on putting up a good show and winning medals in the championship. He also congratulated the winning teams and gave away the medals.

Around 70 players from six countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives participated in the event. (ANI)

