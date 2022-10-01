Left Menu

Gujarat: Container truck catches fire in Valsad

A container truck caught fire on NH 48 in Valsad district in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Valsad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-10-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 07:29 IST
Gujarat: Container truck catches fire in Valsad
A container truck caught fire on NH 48 in Valsad district in the early hours of Saturday. The incident took place near Motiwada village. The truck was en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control.

"As soon as we got information, we reached the spot. The truck was on its way from Mumbai to Ahmedabad carrying bottles of shampoo and perfume. We saw that there was an explosion. It took one and a half to two hours to douse the fire," said, Divyesh Patel, Fire Officer, Pardi, Valsad. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

