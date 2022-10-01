Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Avalanche occurs near Kedarnath Temple, no damage reported

An avalanche occurred behind the Kedarnath Dham in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand on Saturday but no damage was caused to the temple, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President informed.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Kedarnath) | Updated: 01-10-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 09:09 IST
Visual of the avalanche near Kedarnath Dham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An avalanche occurred behind the Kedarnath Dham in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand on Saturday but no damage was caused to the temple, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President informed. "An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple," Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told ANI.

As per the information, the giant glacier behind the Kedarnath was broken for the second time since the last month and appeared like a watershed from distance. Details regarding the status of Yatra are currently awaited.

Earlier the avalanche had occurred in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham on the evening of September 22. Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.

National Highway (NH)- 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag. The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 reviewed the ongoing reconstruction works in Badrinath and Kedarnath through virtual medium and inquired about the progress of the reconstruction works of the temples. The meeting was virtually attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Secretariat. (ANI)

