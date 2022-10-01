Boy falls from fourth floor of apartment in Kerala, dies
A 17-year-old boy died after he fell from the balcony of his house in a private apartment complex here, police said on Saturday.
Neil Jose George fell from the fourth floor of the apartment complex on Friday night.
We have registered a case and have begun the inquest, they said.
It is suspected that the boy accidently slipped and fell. ''He was taken to a private hospital nearby but could not be saved,'' they added.
