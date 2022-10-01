Ukraine has encircled Russia's forces around a bastion that is critical for Moscow at the eastern town of Lyman, in an operation that is still under way, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said. ANNEXATION

* Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four regions in Ukraine, while Kyiv said it would continue its fight to retake occupied land. * Before signing documents to annex the four regions - an act denounced as illegal by Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and the head of the United Nations - Putin delivered a 37-minute anti-Western diatribe.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the country was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow, but not while Putin was president. * The United States responded on Friday to the annexations by imposing more sanctions on Russia, targeting hundreds of people and companies, including those in Russia's military-industrial complex and lawmakers.

* Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania condemning Moscow's proclaimed annexations, with Russia's strategic partner China abstaining from the vote. CASUALTIES

* At least 30 civilians were killed and almost 100 wounded in what Kyiv said was a cynical Russian missile strike on Friday on a convoy of civilian cars in southern Ukraine. ZAPORIZHZHIA

The director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by a Russian patrol, according to Energoatom, the state-owned company in charge of the plant.

