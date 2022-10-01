South African airports group says Cape Town faces jet fuel crunch

Jet fuel supplies at one of Africa's busiest airports are running low following further delays in deliveries, South Africa's state-controlled airports company said on Saturday. Airports Company SA (ACSA) did not elaborate on what was causing the delay at Cape Town International Airport after it received a report on the situation from jet fuel suppliers.

"ACSA has been working closely with airlines to reduce uplift out of Cape Town, and due to the added risks has had to introduce further restrictions on fuel uplift to conserve fuel stocks until a new consignment of jet fuel arrives," ACSA said. There is currently no impact on scheduled flights, however based on a current risk assessment report airlines have been requested to conduct technical stops to get fuel at alternative airports, it added.

South Africa's petroleum industry body SAPIA, which represents major oil producers, was not immediately available for comment.

