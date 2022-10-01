Petronas says move to target its assets by heirs of former sultan is baseless

Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas on Saturday said any action targeting the company in relation to claims by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan is baseless.

Petronas' comments come after the heirs of the former Sulu sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands, in an effort to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government.

Petronas, fully owned by the Malaysian government, has operations in the Netherlands.

