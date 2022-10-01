Left Menu

Petronas says move to target its assets by heirs of former sultan is baseless

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 17:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@petronas)
Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas on Saturday said any action targeting the company in relation to claims by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan is baseless.

Petronas' comments come after the heirs of the former Sulu sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands, in an effort to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government.

Petronas, fully owned by the Malaysian government, has operations in the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

