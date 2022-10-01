Left Menu

Head of Ukraine nuclear plant held for questioning, IAEA says

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:07 IST
Russian authorities have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the head of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was held for questioning, the U.N. agency said on Saturday.

"The IAEA sought clarification from the Russian authorities and has been informed that the Director-General of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily detained to answer questions," a spokesperson said without elaborating.

