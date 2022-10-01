Head of Ukraine nuclear plant held for questioning, IAEA says
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian authorities have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the head of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was held for questioning, the U.N. agency said on Saturday.
"The IAEA sought clarification from the Russian authorities and has been informed that the Director-General of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily detained to answer questions," a spokesperson said without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAEA
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- Ukraine
- Russian
- U.N.
- Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. announces new $600 mln arms package for Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city