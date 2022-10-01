Left Menu

Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards: Indore ranked cleanest city in India, followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Saturday announced that Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:39 IST
Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards programme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Saturday announced that Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai. "For the sixth time in a row, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards," the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in a statement.

"Gujarat's Surat has been ranked as the second cleanest city and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai ranked as the third cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards," the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs further said. Indore was presented the trophy of 'Cleanest city' by President Droupadi Murmu. The Indore public saw the whole programme on live screens. The people celebrated the award by playing 'Dhol' and bursting crackers.

The city's sanitation workers also celebrated the award and gave sweets to each other. The President of the Safai Karamchari Union, Leeladhar Karosiya told ANI, "This is the result of the hard work put in by 6,500 sanitation workers day night."

"We request the Madhya Pradesh government to make their services permanent," he said. Indore has been announced as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

