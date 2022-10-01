BJP slams Rajasthan govt over rape of minor; says Gehlot busy in Satta Bachao, Rapist Bachao

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over the alleged rape of a minor girl by eight men in Bhiwadi for months. As per reports, the rape took place for a period of eight months and the accused Arbaz, Salman, Javed and five others blackmailed her with a rape video and demanded money in return.

According to the police, the accused persons had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim girl and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 for not uploading the video over the internet. Slamming the Gehlot government, Poonawalla said, "At a time when Ashok Gehlot is busy in 'satta bacaho' (to save his government in the state), the criminals and rapists are free to commit a crime and run. No wonder why Rajasthan has become number one in rapes. When such incidents happen Gehlot says that they are not true or fake."

While referring to the statement of Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal, the BJP leader said, "On other hand Gehlot's ministers are justifying it by saying 'Mardon ka pradesh hai isliye Balatkar honge' (Rajasthan has been a state of men, what to do about that)." He further said that the law and order situation has collapsed in Rajasthan and Chief Minister Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot are busy fighting for the chief ministerial post.

Poonawalla criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their "silence" and said that they are silent because the accused belonged to one special community, otherwise they do "vulture politics" on such issues but because the incident has happened in Rajasthan they will remain quiet. He wondered whether Priyanka, who coined the slogan "Ladki hoon lade sakti hoon", would now visit Rajasthan to meet the meet victim and will she take action against the Gehlot government because women in Rajasthan now saying "ladki hoon kya bachata hoon?"

The Rajasthan Police have registered a case against eight men for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old under the Kishangarh Bas Police Station area of Rajasthan's Alwar. As per the police, she was called by one Sahil on December 31, 2021, near Gothara saying that he had got some of her objectionable pictures and he would make those "viral" if she refuses. When the girl reached the spot, the eight accused men raped her and also shot a video of the assault, police said.

The police were further informed that the victim was raped twice after that on January 3 and April 6. The matter came to light when the girl's family am to know of the viral video.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)