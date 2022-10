Four injured as swing breaks in Ghaziabad

Four people were injured when a swing broke at the Ghantaghar Ramlila Ground here on Saturday, officials said. The officials further informed that all four have recovered and have been sent home.

City Magistrate Gambhir Singh told ANI that proper checking of all the swings would be done. "Two women and two children were injured after a swing broke at Ghantaghar Ramlila ground last night. Proper checking of all the swings will be done. The swing in which this accident happened is being investigated," the City Magistrate said.

One of the injured told ANI that everybody who was on the swing got injured after the swing broke. "We were sceptical regarding the swing from the time we got on the ride, but it broke a short while after starting. Everyone on the swing including the two women and two children got injured badly," an injured person said. (ANI)

