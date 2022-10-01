Providing international-level facilities to sportspersons priority of Rajasthan govt: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday creating a healthy environment for sportspersons and providing international-level facilities to them is a priority of his government.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a district-level competition under the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at the junction of Hanumangarh district, Gehlot said his government is committed to encouraging sportspersons in every district, sub-division and gram panchayat.

He said the objective of organising the Rural Olympics is to create an atmosphere of mutual love, brotherhood and social harmony in the state.

The chief minister also kicked-off a kabaddi match on the occasion.

At Ganganagar, Gehlot said the Congress government in Rajasthan is creating such a conducive atmosphere for sportspersons so that they bring laurels to the state by winning medals in national and international competitions.

The chief minister also witnessed the events organised under the Rural Olympic Games in Bikaner.

He said a number of schemes are being run in the state to provide social security to the deprived sections of the society, adding that providing employment opportunities to youngsters is a top priority of his government.

More than one lakh youngsters have already been recruited and the process to recruit candidates for 1.29 lakh posts is on, Gehlot said.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and Disaster Management Minister Govind Ram Meghwal were also present on the occasion.

