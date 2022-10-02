Citgo Petroleum says grateful to U.S. for gaining release of Venezuelan detainees
Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Saturday said it welcomed the release of five executives who have been detained in Venezuela since 2017.
The five were released as part of a prisoner swap with the Venezuelan government. The U.S.-based company is "grateful to the leaders in Washington who helped bring about their release," it said in a statement.
