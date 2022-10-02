Left Menu

Citgo Petroleum says grateful to U.S. for gaining release of Venezuelan detainees

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 02:17 IST
The five were released as part of a prisoner swap with the Venezuelan government. The U.S.-based company is "grateful to the leaders in Washington who helped bring about their release," it said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI
Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Saturday said it welcomed the release of five executives who have been detained in Venezuela since 2017.

The five were released as part of a prisoner swap with the Venezuelan government. The U.S.-based company is "grateful to the leaders in Washington who helped bring about their release," it said in a statement.

