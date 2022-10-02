UP: 5 killed, several injured after truck rams into tempo in Kanpur

Five people were killed and several injured after a speeding truck rammed into a loader tempo in Kanpur on late Saturday night. The incident took place at Ahirwan flyover in Kanpur. The injured were shifted to Hallet Hospital.

"An accident took place last night at the Ahirwan flyover where five people lost their lives and seven are severely injured. The injured people have been shifted to Hallet hospital for further treatment," said Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate, Kanpur. Meanwhile, the death toll in another road accident in Kanpur, where a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned, rose to 26 on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur district on late Saturday evening. The tractor trolley carrying devotees was returning from Unnao. Following the accident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals.

The injured were sent to the community health centre immediately for treatment. Five injured have been referred to Kanpur Hallet Hospital. "A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed," said Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate, Kanpur.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," tweeted the PMO. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the senior officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately. "The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted CM Yogi.

"The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss," he added. (ANI)

