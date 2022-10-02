Left Menu

UK's Truss says should have better laid ground for economic plan

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:41 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she should have done more to "lay the ground" better for her plan for economic growth to try to minimise market reaction, which saw the pound hit record lows and government borrowing costs soar.

Adopting a softer tone, Truss, in power for less than a month, said she wanted to reassure the public that her plan would benefit them in the long-term and that her energy package would help them pay rising fuel bills this winter.

