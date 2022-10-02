Left Menu

Karnataka: Suspected of theft, Dalit boy tied to a pole, thrashed in Chikkaballapur

A 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and badly beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.

ANI | Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:12 IST
Boy tied to a poll . Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and badly beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Thursday, the police said on Saturday. The police said that the accused thrashed the victim after suspecting him of having committed theft.

According to the police, the boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of upper caste people around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Kempadenahalli village, 80 km from Bengaluru. Following the matter, 10 people have been booked under the SC/ST Act.

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 355 (assault to dishonour person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for false mark), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (prosecution of common object) and under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(z) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015," the police official said. Chintamani Rural Police have recorded the statements of the victim boy and his mother.

The Mother of the boy told ANI that she was not even aware of why they were beaten and treated so badly. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment in hospital at Chickaballapur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

