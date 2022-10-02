OPEC+ to consider oil output cut of over 1 mln bpd - sources

OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of over a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Oct 5., OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The figure is slightly above the estimate for a cut given last week which ranged between 500,000 bpd to 1 million bpd.

