OPEC+ to consider oil output cut of over 1 mln bpd - sources
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 14:27 IST
OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of over a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Oct 5., OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.
The figure is slightly above the estimate for a cut given last week which ranged between 500,000 bpd to 1 million bpd.
Also Read: Chile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC
Advertisement