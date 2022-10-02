Left Menu

J-K: Terrorist linked to LeT killed in encounter in Shopian

One terrorist linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter on Sunday that started at the Baskuchan area of Shopian.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 14:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter on Sunday that started at the Baskuchan area of Shopian. According to ADGP Kashmir, the killed terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan of Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter.

The search operation is going on and further details are underway. Earlier today, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, on Sunday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police. Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had gotten intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area. During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

