OPEC+ to consider oil output cut of more than 1 mln bpd - sources

OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Oct. 5, OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday. The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:10 IST
OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Oct. 5, OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, is meeting in person in Vienna for the first time since March 2020.

"It is a meeting that is taking place at a very interesting global time," one of the sources said. The output cuts are being considered on the back of a slide in oil prices from multi-year highs reached in March and market volatility.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, first flagged the possibility of cuts to correct the market in August.

