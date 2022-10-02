All liquor outlets in Goa to remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti today

All outlets with liquor licences-- bars and bar counters at restaurants, starred hotels, casinos, retailers and wholesalers -- have been directed to remain shut on October 2 in Goa on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saksena told ANI that police officials were strictly monitoring the coastal belt and night parties on the beaches.

"This year drugs were seized in double quantity in the state," he said, adding that Goa police officials are conducting several awareness programmes on coastal belts and checking night parties. If prohibited drugs are found at parties, strict action will be taken, Saksena said. Gandhi's birth anniversary is globally observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to the Mahatma on his 153rd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat. Paying homage, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

Besides PM Modi, several other leaders too paid tributes to Gandhi. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

