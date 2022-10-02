Chhattisgarh govt launches scheme to develop 'gauthans' into rural industrial parks

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched a scheme under which 'gauthans' (cow shelters in villages) will be developed as 'rural industrial parks', an official said.

Baghel unveiled the 'Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Parks' (MGRIP) scheme at his official residence here to mark the birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

''In the first phase of the programme, 300 such facilities are being developed across the state for which a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made in the budget of the current financial year,'' the public relations department official said.

Under its 'Suraji Gaon Yojna' (village good governance scheme), the state government has set up gauthans in over 8,000 villages where cow dung procured at Rs 2 per kilogram under 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' is being used to prepare vermicompost. In July this year, procurement of cow urine at Rs 4 per litre began as well in selected gauthans.

''Under MGRIP, selected gauthans are now being developed as rural industrial parks where apart from producing vermicompost, activities like poultry farming, fisheries, food processing will also be carried out. Each development block in the state will have two rural industrial parks in the first phase. The Panchayat and Rural Development department will manage the scheme,'' he said.

The scheme will create employment for women self help groups (SHGs) associated with gauthans and local youth, the official said.

