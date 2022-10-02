Left Menu

Jail inmates play 'dandiya' to celebrate Indore's triumph as cleanest city

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:48 IST
Visual from Indore Central Jail. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Indore was adjudged the cleanest city in the country for the sixth consecutive time, the inmates of the Indore Central Jail played 'dandiya' to celebrate the triumph. Officials said all prisoners, male and female, participated in the event, which is usually organised during the Navratri festival. Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur and Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra attended the event on Saturday.

Thakur praised Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar for organising the programme. "I am very happy that Indore has been ranked first in cleanliness for the sixth time," said Thakur.

When a prisoner presented a picture to him, Thakur said, "The fine art comes under our culture department. Prisoners can draw such paintings and adopt it as a business," he said. Indore has been ranked first in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 as the cleanest city in the country for the sixth time in a row, while Madhya Pradesh was adjudged the cleanest state.

Surat (Gujarat) and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) were placed second and third, respectively. The results of the 7th edition of the government survey were announced on Saturday. (ANI)

