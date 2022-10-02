Himachal Pradesh: Congress pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Shimla

The Congress party paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in Shimla at the party office Rajiv Bhawan in memory of these great personalities today. Congress leaders and workers paid tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and took a pledge of unity and goodwill.

On this occasion, Congress Vice President Naresh Chauhan said, "Today the whole country is celebrating the birth anniversary of two great personalities. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, liberated the country from the British". He further added that Mahatma Gandhi united the people of all religions, castes and sects and forced the British to leave the country by creating significant movements on the strength of truth and non-violence. "The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the path shown by him are relevant even today. Congress vows to follow the path shown by him", Chauhan added.

Talking about Lal Bahadur Shastri he said that the former Prime Minister had given the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan and emphasised the importance of the jawans and farmers. On this occasion, Congress Media Department Chairman Naresh Chauhan, Congress Senior Vice President Adarsh Sood, Kehar Singh Khachi, Vineet Gautam, State General Secretary Anita Verma, Secretary Bhupendra Kanwar, Mahila Congress State President Zainab Chandel, Vice President Prabha Verma, Vrinda Singh, District Mahila Congress Seva Dal President Usha Diwanta, Block Congress Kasupanti President Ramkrishna Shandil, former District Congress President Urban Arun Sharma, besides Baldev Thakur, Acharya Mastram, Congress and NSUI workers were also present.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders attended an event at Badanavalu, Mysuru to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on the 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi offered a floral tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Khadi Gramodyog, Badanavalu Karnataka at 8 am followed by a prayer meeting.

"With Gandhi 'topi' on his head, Bapu's values in his heart and intention to unite India, Rahul Gandhi and other participants of Bharat Jodo Yatra visited Khadi Village Industries at Badnavalu in memory of Bapu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti," tweeted Congress. Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

On the 153rd anniversary of Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Bapu is an example of truth. Bapu is the torch of courage. Bapu is a traveller of India, sharing the sufferings of the country's people and uniting the whole of India. "Today, we are walking on the path shown by Bapu with the slogan 'Bharat Jodo' on our tongue and with the determination to hold the torch of solidarity in hand," she added.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

