Left Menu

Kashmiri apples make an appearance at UAE supermarkets

A UAE-based business conglomerate, which has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries, is showcasing Kashmiri apples in its stores, giving a boost to the export of the superior quality apples from India to the international market.The flavoursome premium apples native to Kashmir are considered one of the best quality apples harvested mainly in the months of September-October.We are happy to announce the availability of freshly harvested apples at our supermarkets in the UAE, Al Maya Group Director and Partner Kamal Vachani said, noting that this is a peak apple harvesting season in Kashmir.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:22 IST
Kashmiri apples make an appearance at UAE supermarkets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A UAE-based business conglomerate, which has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries, is showcasing Kashmiri apples in its stores, giving a boost to the export of the superior quality apples from India to the international market.

The flavoursome premium apples native to Kashmir are considered one of the best quality apples harvested mainly in the months of September-October.

"We are happy to announce the availability of freshly harvested apples at our supermarkets in the UAE," Al Maya Group Director and Partner Kamal Vachani said, noting that this is a peak apple harvesting season in Kashmir. Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - in addition to other businesses.

Yasmina Zara, an Arab national and a mother, said this is the first time she has had Kashmiri apples. "Though I have tried apples from many other countries, Kashmiri apples are different in taste and freshness. As a mother, I would love to recommend these Kashmiri apples," she said.

Mir Syed Shahid Ahmed Kamili, President- Federation Chambers of Industries, Kashmir, said India ranks seven in world apple production with a share of only 3 per cent among all fruit crops.

"Kashmir boasts around 80 per cent share of the total apple produced in India. We thank the government of India as we are getting heavy subsidies and support to promote the export of Kashmiri products," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams continue to work towards recovery

NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams cont...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022