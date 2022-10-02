Italy's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:48 IST
Italy's Eni said on Sunday that it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Monday, and that the situation was expected to remain the same until Oct. 4.
The company added that it would give further updates.
