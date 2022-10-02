Left Menu

Sevagram Industrial Area to be modernised in 2.5 years: Rane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:09 IST
Sevagram Industrial Area to be modernised in 2.5 years: Rane
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The MSME Ministry has formed a committee to modernise the Sevagram Industrial Zone in the next 2.5 years, Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Sunday.

Addressing a function in Wardha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the minister for micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said it was from this Sevagram Ashram of Wardha that Mahatma Gandhi had appealed to all to go back to the village, by which he meant the complete development of villages.

Sevagram Industrial Zone is created to generate employment through agriculture and village industry. Rane said the MSME Ministry has formed a committee to modernise this industrial sector, and the segment will be modernised in the next 2.5 years.

The minister also pointed out that our nation needs to be self-sufficient to realise the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dream, asserting that there is no alternative to industrialisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

