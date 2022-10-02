Left Menu

Italy's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy's Eni said on Sunday that it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Monday.

In a note published on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME, Eni said that the situation was expected to remain the same until Oct. 4, adding it would give further updates. Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, flagged on Saturday that Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point would be at zero for this weekend, with Gazprom blaming the disruption on regulatory changes in Austria.

Earlier, Italy's energy minister said the country will be able to get through the winter with existing gas storage and flow levels unless there are "catastrophic events".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

