Left Menu

More than 600 RSS members stage march in Puducherry

More than 600 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members staged a march in Puducherry on Sunday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:09 IST
More than 600 RSS members stage march in Puducherry
RSS carry out a march in Puducherry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 600 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members staged a march in Puducherry on Sunday. Nama Shivayam, the Home Minister of Puducherry; Sai Saravankumar, the Puducherry Civil Supplies Minister; and Selva Ganapathy, Puducherry MP also participated in the march.

Other than them, Puducherry BJP State President Swaminathan and RSS District President Sreenivasan were also present in the march. RSS had also sought permission to hold a rally across Tamil Nadu, but the State government refused to give permission for the rally citing law and order and security reasons.

However, when RSS sought permission to hold the rally in Puducherry, it was granted by the Puducherry Police. The rally started near Puducherry Balaji Theatre and after travelling through Cuddalore Road via Kamarajar Road, Nehru Road, Mission Road, Bussi Road, Thiramalaiadigal Road ended near Singharavelar statue. Around 400 Puducherry policemen were deployed for protection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022