Zelenskiy says Russia's abduction of head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant act of terror

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the abduction of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is an act of Russian terror.

"This is another instance of clear act of Russian terror, for which the terrorist state must bear an ever-increasing punishment," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

A Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said Russia had confirmed the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)