Zelenskiy says Russia's abduction of head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant act of terror

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 02:05 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the abduction of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is an act of Russian terror.

"This is another instance of clear act of Russian terror, for which the terrorist state must bear an ever-increasing punishment," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

A Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said Russia had confirmed the move.

