6-year-old boy killed by two men as "sacrifice to god" at construction site in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old boy was allegedly killed by two men in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Saturday night in what they claimed was a "sacrifice on the orders of God". According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on Saturday night at the construction site of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in the posh Lodhi Colony area.

Delhi Police got a PCR call in the early hours of Sunday at Lodhi Colony that the throat of a 6-year-old boy was slit by two men at an under-construction building. Police personnel rushed to the spot and arrested the two accused who were already caught by other labourers and CRPF personnel on the duty. The victim was identified as the son of one of the labourers working at the site. They are natives of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Police said both the accused, Vijay Kumar and Aman Kumar, are natives of Bihar and worked as cement cutters at the site. According to Police, the accused were under the influence of drugs when they allegedly slit the child's neck.

Police said the child was also known to the accused and there was no enmity with the family. At around 10:30 pm on Saturday, the accused called the child when he was going to his shed. They took the boy to their cooking space and committed the act, said police. One of the accused told Delhi Police that he had a vision that "Bhole baba wants them to slit the throat of a child." The investigation is underway. (ANI)

