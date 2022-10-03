Left Menu

7-yr-old dies after electric scooter's battery explodes during charging in Maharashtra's Palghar

A 7-year-old boy was killed after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged in Palghar on Sunday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2022 08:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A 7-year-old boy was killed after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged in Palghar on Sunday. The incident occurred in Vasai area of Palghar district.

Following the incident, the boy who was seriously injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to police, the deceased child was identified as Shabbir Shahnawaz. A case has been registered at Manikpur police station

The investigation is underway. Earlier on Wednesday, three people died and eight others were seriously injured in a fire due to a boiler explosion at a factory in the Vasai area of Palghar district, informed the Fire Department.

The boiler exploded at Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company. Over 50 employees were working in the factory when the explosion occurred. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday and the sound of the explosion was heard from 1 to 2 km. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to put the fire under control. The injured were sent to the nearest hospital for treatment. (ANI)

