3 dead in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP's Bhadohi

Three people died in a fire that broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi on Sunday night at the time of aarti.

ANI | Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-10-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 08:49 IST
Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several people who were injured have been admitted to hospital.

Gaurang Rathi, the District Magistrate of Bhadohi informed on Monday that three people died in the fire incident. Earlier, it was reported that one child had died in the incident. "The death toll has reached three in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal matter. A 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman has died in the incident," the DM said.

On Sunday night, the SP of Bhadohi Anil Kumar had informed about the incident saying that the fire broke out at the time of aarti. "At around 9 pm, a fire broke out at Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi as it was the time of aarti. Around 10-15 people were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital," the SP said.

Gaurang Rathi, the DM of Bhadohi informed that the incident happened prime facie because of a short circuit. "Around 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. 52 people were admitted to different hospitals. People having 30-40% burns have been admitted to trauma centres and every patient is stable. Prime facie, the incident happened due to a short circuit, further probe is on," the DM said. (ANI)

