UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday with futures down 0.98%.

* GENEL ENERGY: Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Genel Energy Plc appointed Paul Weir as its full-time chief executive officer. * SHELL: Shell PLC announced a second investment in Malaysia's oil and gas sector in a month as the major and its partners, including Petronas, aim to revive output in an environment of tight global supply. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto ousted the chairman and two other board directors at its uranium unit, a key victory in a dispute over potential mining in Australia's Kakadu national park that had threatened its efforts to rebuild ties with indigenous groups. * UNILEVER: Ben & Jerry's says parent company Unilever Plc wrongly transferred brand names out of reach of its independent board more than 20 years ago in an updated lawsuit over its business in Israel filed on Friday in federal court. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on a softer dollar, although prospects of central banks worldwide retaining their aggressive monetary policy stance limited the gains for safe-haven bullion.

* OIL: Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade , as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. * METAL: Copper prices snapped four sessions of gains to edge lower, as the prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes globally and tightening monetary stimulus soured risk sentiment.

* UK's mid-cap stocks jumped on Friday, with beaten-down sentiment getting a small lift from data that showed the British economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, though traders remained cautious. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

