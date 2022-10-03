Left Menu

UK's Truss: 'We get it and we have listened' after policy U-turn

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:26 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday that the government's focus was on "building a high growth economy", after her finance minister reversed plans to cut the highest rate of income tax.

"We get it and we have listened," Truss said on Twitter, retweeting finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's statement on the same.

"Our focus now is on building a high growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages, and creates opportunities across the country."

