EVMs, VVPATs arrive in Tripura for next year’s assembly polls

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:30 IST
As many as 4,900 EVMs and VVPATs for next year's assembly polls in Tripura arrived here from Hyderabad, an election official said on Monday.

The machines were stored in a warehouse in Tripura West district in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, Additional Chief Election Officer Use Jen Mog said.

''We have received 4,900 EVMs and VVPATs from Hyderabad, as was directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The poll materials, as of now, have been stored at a warehouse in Tripura. They will be dispatched to seven other districts of the state, as per requirement, after the puja holidays,'' Mog told PTI.

The state earlier had 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) ''At present, the state has 5,900 EVMs and VVPATs, which are enough for the smooth conduct of assembly elections in all 3,324 polling booths of the state. EVMs with VVPATs will be used in all booths to ensure complete transparency in the poll process,'' he maintained.

Mog also said that training on the use of EVMS and VVPATs would be imparted to poll officials on November 8 by experts of ECIL, Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

