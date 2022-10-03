Kremlin: Russia will consult residents on borders of annexed Ukrainian regions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:53 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that it will consult with residents living in two of the Ukrainian regions it moved to annex last week - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - on how their borders should be defined.
"We will continue to consult with people who live in these areas", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia formally claimed to annex four Ukrainian territories last week, but none are fully under the control of Moscow's forces and Ukraine continues to advance in the south.
