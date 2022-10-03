Left Menu

Greek economy seen growing by 2.1% next year- 2023 draft budget

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:07 IST
  • Greece

Greece's economy is projected to grow at a slower pace next year after a strong rebound this year, as soaring energy costs and higher inflation are expected to curb domestic demand.

Under the government's 2023 draft budget published on Monday, economic output is seen growing by 2.1% next year from 5.3% this year.

Greece is expected to achieve a primary surplus of 0.7% of GDP next year from 1.7% in 2022. The country's public debt is seen at 161.6% of GDP from 169.1% of GDP this year.

