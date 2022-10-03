Left Menu

Kremlin: U.S. raised LNG prices and sales after Nord Stream gas leaks

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:08 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the the United States had increased prices and sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after gas leaks in the undersea Nord Stream pipelines. A total of four leaks were discovered last month on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden.

Peskov said the pipelines needed to be repaired but that seabed assessments had to be done first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

