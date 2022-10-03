Israel, TotalEnergies hold Paris talks on gas field off Lebanon
The director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry was in Paris on Monday for talks with TotalEnergies SE about potential profit-sharing from exploration by the company in a natural gas field off Lebanon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
TotalEnergies declined to comment.
