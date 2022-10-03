Left Menu

Mumbai: Man dies after chest pain while playing Garba

A young man in Mumbai died on Saturday died after experiencing chest pain while playing Garba.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:28 IST
Mumbai: Man dies after chest pain while playing Garba
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young man in Mumbai died on Saturday died after experiencing chest pain while playing Garba. While playing Garba, the man fell down after experiencing chest pain. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The person was identified as 27-year-old Rishabh. He was a resident of Dombivili West. He worked at a private company The Mulund Police has registered the matter under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and has started the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022