Ukrainian troops recaptured villages along the west bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine on Monday in a major new breakthrough, opening a second big front that is forcing Moscow to abandon ground just days after claiming to annex it. BATTLEFIELD ADVANCES

* Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said. * Russian military bloggers described a Ukrainian tank advance through dozens of kilometers of territory along the west bank of the Dnipro. Kyiv has so far maintained almost complete silence about the situation in Kherson.

* Ukraine on Sunday claimed full control of Russia's eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain in weeks, setting the stage for further advances aimed at cutting Russia's supply lines to its battered troops to a single route. * Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and are able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Russia said its troops had withdrawn from Lyman to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine's army. RUSSIAN DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia has funds to support the four Ukrainian regions it has begun annexing and these funds are part of the state budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Kyiv and its Western allies have branded the Russian plan to absorb Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as an illegal farce. * The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region in the far east was removed from his post after half of newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said.

DIPLOMACY * The Kremlin said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine.

* The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog called for the release of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying his detention by a Russian patrol posed a threat to safety and security. * EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday.

