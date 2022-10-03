Left Menu

Israel, TotalEnergies hold Paris talks on gas field off Lebanon, source says

A draft deal that both countries have given preliminary nods to would entail Israel getting partial royalties from future commercial exploration under Lebanese licence in Qana, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday. Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry, was in Paris "speaking with officials form Total," said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:56 IST
Israel, TotalEnergies hold Paris talks on gas field off Lebanon, source says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A senior Israeli official was in Paris on Monday for talks with TotalEnergies SE about potential future profit-sharing from exploration by the company in a natural gas field off Israel and Lebanon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Prospects for the Qana field, long disputed by the neighbouring countries which are technically at war, have been at the heart of U.S.-mediated efforts to demarcate a maritime border between them. A draft deal that both countries have given preliminary nods to would entail Israel getting partial royalties from future commercial exploration under Lebanese licence in Qana, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry, was in Paris "speaking with officials form Total," said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality. "The aim of the meetings is to set up a mechanism whereby Total would pay Israel a portion of the royalties from any gas it produces in Qana," the source said.

TotalEnergies declined comment. Israel's Energy Ministry had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022