Russia's Gazprom says pressure in Nord Stream pipelines has stabilised
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:56 IST
Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that pressure in the Nord Stream gas pipelines has stabilised following ruptures that caused gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.
In a statement, it said the leaks had stopped and it was working to reduce environmental risks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
