Russia's Gazprom says pressure in Nord Stream pipelines has stabilised

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:56 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that pressure in the Nord Stream gas pipelines has stabilised following ruptures that caused gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.

In a statement, it said the leaks had stopped and it was working to reduce environmental risks.

