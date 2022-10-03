Left Menu

Ankita murder case: Postmortem report matches evidence collected by SIT, says SIT DIG

In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the post-mortem report filed by the panel of doctors and the pieces of evidence collected by the SIT are matching, SIT in-charge DIG P Renuka Devi told ANI on Monday

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:04 IST
SIT incharge DIG P Renuka Devi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the post-mortem report filed by the panel of doctors and the pieces of evidence collected by the SIT are matching, SIT in-charge DIG P Renuka Devi told ANI on Monday "The evidence collected so far in the investigation of Ankita's murder are matching with the post-mortem report. There is nothing different between the two," said SIT in charge, DIG P Renuka Devi who is conducting the probe.

P Renuka Devi told ANI that talks have also been held with the doctors regarding the post-mortem report. She added, "the panel of doctors conducting the post-mortem has also been shown the scene of the incident. Reports have been taken from the doctors about both the spot and the post-mortem." "The post-mortem of Ankita done by the panel of doctors has also been video-graphed," DIG P Renuka Devi said.

19-year-old Ankita was missing for at least six days before the Uttarakhand administration recovered her body from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case. "After interrogating the witnesses related to the incident and the statement given by the accused- under police custody- it is found that all are matching among themselves", Renuka Devi added.

Asked about VIPs visiting Vanantara resort, where Ankita was working as a receptionist, she said that after interrogating the staff working in the resort, it was found that there is a different category of rooms in the resort, referred to as top class rooms and those who stay in those rooms are generally called 'VIPs'. (ANI)

