Left Menu

OPEC+ discusses oil output cuts in excess of 1 mln bpd, says source

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:17 IST
OPEC+ discusses oil output cuts in excess of 1 mln bpd, says source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing potential output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), an OPEC source said, excluding any voluntary cuts by individual members.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and allies, known collectively as OPEC+, holds their first in-person meeting since 2020 in Vienna on Wednesday to set output policy.

"It may be as significant as the April 2020 meeting," the source said, referring to when OPEC+ agreed record supply cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022