Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Russian shelling of eight Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours has killed two civilians and injured 14 more, Ukraine's presidential office reported on Monday.

A missile strike has been carried out on the city of Zaporizhzhia, capital of the Zaporizhzhia region, parts of which are under Russian control and which has been illegally annexed by Moscow.

Russian forces fired some 10 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at the city and two nearby villages, according to the presidential office.

The strike destroyed a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs; one person was injured. No casualties were reported in the villages.

Cities across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have also been shelled. In Nikopol, a frequent target of Russian shelling, power lines were damaged, as were a dozen residential buildings and private houses.

In the eastern Donetsk region, rescuers in the city of Chasiv Yar have been searching for survivors of the shelling that destroyed a college building and a dormitory.

A missile strike also hit Kramatorsk, the city in the Donetsk region where some of Ukraine's forces are headquartered. One civilian was killed in the region and nine more wounded over the past 24 hours.

In the east, Russian troops continued to attack in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, while Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensive deeper into the region.

The Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said Kyiv's forces retook the village of Torske, just 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from the strategic city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would joining Russia as defined by administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014. He noted that the issue of the borders of the two other regions – Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – remains open.

"We will continue to discuss that with residents of those regions," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on Friday to make the four regions part of Russia in a move rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. The lower house of Kremlin-controlled parliament is set to ratify the treaties Monday and the upper house will follow Tuesday.

Russia controls virtually all of the Luhansk region and about 60 percent of the Donetsk region that together makes Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. In the south, Russia controls most of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

