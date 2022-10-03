Left Menu

Hungary ready to help Serbia with gas if needed, Orban says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:57 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Hungary has gas reserves covering about five to six months' worth of consumption, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, adding that Hungary would help its southern neighbour Serbia with supplies if needed.

Hungary was grateful to Serbia, now the main import route of Russian gas via the Turkstream pipeline, and would return the favour if needed, Orban told a news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

