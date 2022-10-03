Left Menu

Thane: Kin of man killed in road accident in 2020 get Rs 20 lakh as compensation

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:13 IST
The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded compensation of Rs 20.80 lakh to the kin of a man who died in a road accident in 2020.

Jagdish Ankush Patil, a loader with a private firm, was injured after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on February 5 that year and he died in a hospital soon after, officials said.

He was 40 at the time and was earning Rs 11,000 per month, which was sustaining his wife, son and daughter as well as 69-year-old mother in their home in Dunge in Bhiwandi.

In his order of September 15, the details of which were made available recently, Thane MACT Member HM Bhosale said Patil's wife, two children and mother must get Rs 5.20 lakh each as compensation.

The overall compensation amount includes Rs 17,01,000 towards dependency loss and Rs 2,14,000 towards hospital and medicine expenses.

