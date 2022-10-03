Left Menu

Mexican food producers, retailers sign onto anti-inflation plan

Updated: 03-10-2022
Mexican food producers, retailers sign onto anti-inflation plan
More than a dozen Mexican foodmakers and retailers have signed onto an anti-inflation plan to keep prices of basic foodstuffs affordable, Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Monday.

Companies including Walmart, tortilla maker Gruma and egg and chicken producer Bachoco are part of the deal, which will waive certain import requirements, Ramirez said in a regular news conference with the president.

