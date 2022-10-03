EU leaders to ask Brussels for gas price cap proposal - draft statement
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:18 IST
European Union country leaders are set to ask Brussels to propose a cap on gas prices, when they meet on Friday, according to a draft of their joint meeting statement.
The EU leaders will ask the European Commission to urgently work on actions including "proposing workable solutions to reduce prices through gas prices cap", according to the draft statement, seen by Reuters.
